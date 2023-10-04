Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Asahi Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.
Asahi Group Company Profile
