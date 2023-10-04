Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Asahi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.