Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $15.36 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 5.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $509.47 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $471.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.06 and a 200-day moving average of $489.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.