Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 760 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

