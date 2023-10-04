AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $91.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

