AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $91.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
