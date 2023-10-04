Atb Cap Markets Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.35 million.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

TSE:ESI opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

