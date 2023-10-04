Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $29.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

