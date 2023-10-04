Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $242.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.