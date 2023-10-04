Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an inline rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,638,822 shares of company stock worth $8,379,823 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

