Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDGI. CIBC lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.50 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$33.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.55. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

