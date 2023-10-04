BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.18) to GBX 1,140 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.33) to GBX 1,250 ($15.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.30) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

BAESY stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

