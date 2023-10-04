Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

