Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.77.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.



