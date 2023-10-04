Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

