Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.