Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.54.

Xylem Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XYL opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

