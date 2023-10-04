Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYY opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.