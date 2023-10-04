Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $270.36 Billion Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 99,916.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 86.57% of Home Depot worth $270,356,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average is $306.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $292.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

