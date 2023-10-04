BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE BKU opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

