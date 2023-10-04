Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Update

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BCS decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barclays Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Barclays by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

