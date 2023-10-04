Bardin Hill Investment Partner Sells 400,000 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,679,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,852,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 80,735 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $427,895.50.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.10. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextDecade by 437.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NextDecade by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

