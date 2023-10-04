Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.45.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

