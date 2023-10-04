Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

