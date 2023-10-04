BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCBP. StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $180.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

