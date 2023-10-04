Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 139.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.55 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

