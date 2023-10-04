Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

