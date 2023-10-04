Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 815 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

