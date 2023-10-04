Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 1,596,922 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16.

On Monday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21.

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04.

On Monday, September 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

