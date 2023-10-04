Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 3,215,554 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16.

On Monday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $37,330,242.21.

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04.

On Monday, September 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12.

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

