B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BGS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

BGS stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. B&G Foods has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -262.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 87,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

