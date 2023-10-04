BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.