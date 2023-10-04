BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

