BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $109.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.