Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

