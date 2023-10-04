Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $15,731,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,272 shares of company stock worth $2,235,865 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

