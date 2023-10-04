BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.85). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 1,038 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Emerging Europe Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.50.
About BlackRock Emerging Europe
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Emerging Europe
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.