BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.01. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 119,735 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
