BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.01. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 119,735 shares traded.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

