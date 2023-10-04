BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 191,017 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 191,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,424,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,803,548.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,308,865.05.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,103,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 864,578 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 724,413 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

