BlackRock Latin American (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRLA opened at GBX 379 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 331.53 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 449 ($5.43). The company has a market cap of £111.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.59 and a beta of 0.85.

About BlackRock Latin American

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

