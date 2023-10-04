BlackRock Latin American (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Stock Down 0.5 %
LON:BRLA opened at GBX 379 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 331.53 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 449 ($5.43). The company has a market cap of £111.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.59 and a beta of 0.85.
About BlackRock Latin American
