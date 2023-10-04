BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.