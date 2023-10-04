Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $25.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Blue Bird stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $661.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

