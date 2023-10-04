bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target for the company. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.01 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $321.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.