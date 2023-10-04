BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $90.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.