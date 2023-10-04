Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 1,132.31%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BOLT opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Articles

