BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

