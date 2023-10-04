Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BXP. Argus downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.81.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.67%.

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

