Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Bread Financial stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 71.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

