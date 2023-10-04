Breedon Group plc (BREE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Breedon Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 337 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 246.50 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($4.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.79.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £217,875.40 ($263,357.19). Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

