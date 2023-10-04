Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

