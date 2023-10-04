BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.26. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

