Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $144.81

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Airbnb Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,262 shares of company stock worth $228,767,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

