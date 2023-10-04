Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $67.25

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

